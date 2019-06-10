'Online beggar' in UAE makes $50,000 in 17 days

A woman in the UAE has been arrested here for conning people into giving her $50,000 (183,500 dirhams) by promoting herself as a victim of a failed on platforms and asking for money to support her children, officials said.

The woman duped several people with her posts on Facebook, and and made the money in just 17 days, said a police on Sunday.

Jamal Al Salem Al Jallaf, of the Police, said the woman established and posted pictures of her children to beg for living expenses "to raise" them, reported.

"She was telling people that she was divorced and supporting her children on her own. But her former husband reported her through (the) e-Crime platform and proved the children were living with him," Al Jallaf said.

"The husband realized his children's photos were being used for begging after several relatives and friends called to check with him. By defaming her children and harming their reputation, the woman managed to earn $50,000 in 17 days of begging on social media," the said.

Al Jallaf urged people to not sympathize with beggars on the streets or on

"Begging via is a crime that is being dealt with by the Police through the eCrime platform. People seek help by pretending to have a disease or disability, or by showcasing apparent poverty to exploit people's generosity."

He added that 128 beggars were arrested during Ramzan.

Abdullah Al Shehhi, of the Dubai Police's cyber crime department, said begging via is punishable in the country with imprisonment and/or a fine of between 250,000 to 50,000 dirhams.

--IANS

soni/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)