Praful Patel appears before ED in AI seat-sharing case

Former Civil Aviation on Monday appeared before the Enforcement (ED) in connection with a probe into the irregular seat-sharing on Air India's profitable routes.

This is the first time that Patel has appeared before the financial probe agency in connection with the case.

Patel appeared at the in South Delhi's Khan Market area.

The former had skipped ED questioning on June 6 and asked for a next date for questioning citing prior commitments.

The case

The ED has already questioned several officials and also recorded the statements of then Civil Aviation and others involved in processing and finalising the agreements.

Patel, who was the Civil Aviation in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government when the merger of and took place, has denied any wrongdoing.

Talwar, currently in judicial custody, was extradited to from the (UAE) in January.

The ED is probing the Air India- merger; purchase of 111 aircraft from and at Rs 70,000 crore; ceding of profitable routes and schedules to private airlines; and opening of training institutes with foreign investment.

It is also investigating how the money received in Talwar's accounts were transferred to government employees, including those in the

--IANS

aks/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)