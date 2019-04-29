13.10% polling recorded in Rajasthan (9 a.m.)

Thirteen constituencies in which went to the polls on Monday recorded 13.10 per cent voting in the first two hours despite power failures in several regions, glitches and boycott in some villages.

Among the prominent voters were Ashok Gehlot, who voted with his wife Vaibhav, who himself is a candidate in Jodhpur, former and her son

"Development remains our core issue," Gehlot told the media, adding that Vaibhav Gehlot's winning would connect the Centre and the state and thus ensure better and speedy development in Jodhpur.

was angry over repeated power failures in different parts of Jhalawar and said that state administration deliberately wanted to reduce the polling percentage in Jhalawar.

Sidharth Sihag confirmed the power failure in Topkhana school in Jhalawar. He said the problem was rectified in half hour.

The other leaders who voted early included Union Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP MLA Gulab Singh Kataria, former Kiran Maheshwari, erstwhile prince of and his father

Earlier, villagers of Neempura in Chhabra in district boycotted polling demanding construction of a bridge in their area. Voting there commenced around 9 a.m. after officials reached the spot and convinced them that the issue would be addressed.

Around 30 complaints of EVM glitches were recorded in early hours of voting including in Pali, Devli in Tonk, Bhinai in Ajmer and Chohtan in district.

Raotha village in district warned of boycotting the polling demanding a road in their village.

--IANS

arc/in

