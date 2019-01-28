If you are a lover then there is good news for you as a team of researchers have found that extracts can have many health benefits apart from preventing

is a type of which has benefits for heart and brain and also prevents

Laboratory tests showed that the Chinese tea, used for centuries for its supposed health benefits, stopped the growth of cells and the extract hampered the DNA of the cells, inhibiting the growth and progression of

Green tea also showed similar promise. However, black and dark tea had little effect on the cells, as per the study.

From our results, tea, much like green tea, plays a role in inhibiting cell growth, proliferation and progression, said one of the researchers from in

Oolong tea, same as green tea, can induce DNA damage and cleavage, play an inhibitory role in breast cancer cell growth, proliferation and tumorigenesis. It has great potential as a chemopreventive agent against breast cancer, the team added.

Furthermore, researchers analysed the rates of breast cancer and deaths from the across

Findings, published in the journal Anticancer Research, showed that regions with high consumption had generally lower rates of the

The team also found that the incidence of breast cancer in the province was 35 per cent lower than the national average.

The death rate of high consumers of in Fijian was 68 per cent lower than the national average, findings further revealed.

"The lower incidence and mortality in regions with higher consumption indicate that the tea has great potential for its anti-cancer properties," said Chunfa Huang, Associate Research

Prevention and early diagnosis was key to improving future health prospects, the study said.

