OPPO unveils A5s budget smartphone in India

Chinese on Monday launched a budget-friendly in for Rs 9,990.

The features waterdrop screen and runs on Helio P35 chipset.

The device is powered by a robust 4230mAh battery and has (AI) algorithm optimisation to reduce power consumption, the company said in a statement.

The comes in 2GB RAM+32GB ROM variant and 4GB RAM+64GB ROM version and the latter would be available in green and gold colour starting next month on both

"With the launch of A5s, we aim to push the envelope further by giving our users more power with advanced technology at a budget friendly price point," said Charles Wong, CEO, and President OPPO

There's a 6.2-inch LCD waterdrop screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The A5s is packed with an 8MP front camera with F/2.0 aperture. At the rear is a 13MP+2MP dual camera system.

It is the first in which is powered by a A Helio P35 is an octa-core chipset built on TSMC's advanced "12nm FinFET" node.

