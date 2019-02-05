Opposition a 'gang of corrupt', says BJP's UP chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party's on Tuesday slammed the for extending its support to in her stand-off with the Centre and the (CBI).

Questioning the criticism of by Akhilesh Yadav, he said the opposition was like a "gang of corrupt" and rattled because of the ongoing investigations against them.

"These are the people of whom some are on bail, some on parole and the others on the verge of going into jail," Pandey claimed while reminding that while he is speaking of democracy, he himself was sitting in the lap of the Congress, which had sent socialist ideologues like behind bars during the Emergency.

He also said that people who had undemocratically usurped power in their own party should not lecture others on democracy, referring to Akhilesh Yadav's takeover of his party.

He also attacked the opposition for alleging that the was trying to frame them through government agencies. "All these cases on which action was being taken had been filed during the UPA regime or have been directed by the or high courts," he said, while adding that all those who have plundered public money or misused their positions of power will have to pay for it.

