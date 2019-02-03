UP BJP chief hits out at Mamata govt for not letting Adityanath's chopper land

UP Sunday hit out at saying she may be able to stop her UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath's chopper to land in the state, but she cannot stop the "wave of defeat" approaching her.

UP CM Adityanath was scheduled to address two "Ganatantra Bacaho Rallies" at Balurghat in South Dinajpur and Raiganj in North Dinajpur districts respectively, but the government denied permission to land his chopper in the state, forcing him to address the rallies telephonically.

"The way the CPI-M's of appeasement and atrocity came to an end in West Bengal, the time for Mamata Banerjee's political fortress to crumble too has come. She has already started hearing the approach of defeat," said Pandey here in a statement.

The UP said, "Atrocity is being committed on Hindus (in West Bengal), while her government has become blind, deaf and mute."



"But, Bengal, has already taken a pledge to free itself from the of appeasement, atrocities and exploitations," he added.

"By denying permission to land UP chief minister's chopper, she has begun a wrong tradition. She is forgetting that she may have stopped the helicopter from landing, but she will be unable to stop the wave of public support for the BJP in Bengal. Her empire will soon be blown away," said Pandey.

"Bengal has already taken a pledge to restore its cultural pride under Narendra Modi," he added.

