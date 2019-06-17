Opposition uproar over Pragya Thakur's oath in LS

Opposition parties on Monday created ruckus in the objecting to the prefix "Sadhvi" that used with her name while taking oath as the newly elected member of the lower House.

Thakur addressed herself as, "I, Sadhvi Poorna Chetnanand Avdheshanand Giri" while being sworn-in.

The Opposition members objected to the prefix saying that she was not using her real name, which was recorded in the documents that she had submitted while filing her nomination.

The newly elected from Bhopal, however, insisted that she was using the name she had mentioned in her nomination papers. This led to a brief disruption in the swearing-in process.

Pro tem then asked Thakur to take oath in her name mentioned in her election victory certificate.

The Opposition members also objected to her invocation of her guru, Poorna Chetnanand Avdheshanand Giri, in her oath. The officials informed Thakur that there was provision of swearing-in the name of either "God or the Constitution".

After two interruptions, the finally took oath in Sanskrit and at the end raised the slogan, "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

--IANS

