Oprah Winfrey pays tribute to her beloved mother

Breaking her silence, has expressed gratitude for all the support she received after her mother Vernita died at the age of 83.

Taking to her Instagram, she posted a family photo with her mother and wrote, "Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding my mother Vernita Lee's passing. It gives our family great comfort knowing she lived a good life and is now at Peace."

According to TMZ, Oprah's niece, Alisha Hayes, informed that the former's mother died on the Day (November 22).

Vernita, along with husband Vernon Winfrey, welcomed Oprah into their lives in 1954. Her mother, who moved to to work as a housemaid, couldn't raise Oprah and thus she was raised by her maternal grandmother.

Oprah revealed that she moved to when she was six and maintained a distance from her mother, because of the long separation.

Oprah was given up for adoption, as Vernita had another child in 1963.

After Oprah's relationship with her mother became stable, the former invited the latter on her talk show in 1990.

Vernita is survived by Oprah and Patricia and several grandchildren including A private funeral service was also held in her memory.

