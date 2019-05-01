Films on sports stars a good sign: Kapil Dev

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev, who is prepping for the upcoming film "'83", is ecstatic about the surge in on sports stars. He says it is a "good sign" as the country was not ready to make movies on sports around two decades ago.

In recent times, Bollywood has seen a slew of successful sports based movies such as "Mary Kom", "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", "Dangal" and "Sachin: A Billion Dreams".

"The fact that biopics and are being made on sports stars goes on to show that is now ready for real ..which is a good sign. Over 20 years ago, was not ready to make movies on sports," Kapil told IANS in an e-mail interview from the US.

The film "'83" essays Kapil's captaincy in leading the Indian team to defeat the in final in 1983. Ranveer will essay Kapil's role in the film, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Reliance Entertainment.

What makes Ranveer the perfect fit to play the part?

Kapil said: "It was not up to me to decide who will play my character in the film. But Ranveer has such great I know that he will give more than 100 per cent to the film and the entire team will make this movie a success."

The duo, along with the other members of the film's cast had a preparation session at the Association Stadium in Dharamsala last month.

"Making a film like '83' is a beautiful idea and I know that Ranveer and team will do a great job," added the former cricketer, who has come out with a coffee book titled "We The Sikhs".

"'83" holds an even more special place for the 60-year-old as his daughter is working as

He said: "My daughter has never seen me play cricket. However, she told me that she is extremely happy to be a part of this movie. I wish her all the luck."

In his cricketing journey, Kapil is among the first players in the history of the game to have taken more than 400 wickets and scored over 5,000 runs in Tests.

Are records important to him?

"Yes, it felt nice to make a world record. But when you play, records are made and broken," said Kapil, who made his Test cricket debut in Faisalabad, in 1978.

and matches are considered to be one of the most exciting contests in Test cricket. How does he look back on the competition with over the years?

"It sure felt great to make a debut in It was fantastic playing against Pakistan after a gap of almost 18 years. Playing against Pakistan is always fun and over the years, both the countries would like to see their people playing against each other," said Kapil, who was named by Wisden as the 'Indian of the Century' in 2002.

(Durga Chakravarty can be contacted at durga.c@ians.in)

--IANS

dc/rb/vm

