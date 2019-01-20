Atalanta's Zapata scores 4 goals in 5-0 rout of Frosinone

Atalanta's Colombian striker scored four goals on Sunday, leading his side to a 5-0 victory over hosts Frosinone in a contest.

With his four goals, Zapata ties with Juventus' as top scorer with 14 goals each, reports news.

The Portuguese superstar, meanwhile, would be trying to regain the top scorers standings when Juventus take on last-placed Chievo Verona on Monday.

It was defender who opened the scoring for Atalanta just 11 minutes into the match, before in-form Zapata put in his high performance.

Zapata sealed a 2-0 lead at the half time with a last-minute goal, adding three more after the break in the 47th, 64th and 73rd minutes.

Thus, the 27-year-old Colombian striker, who has five international caps, scored a total of 10 goals in his last eight consecutive matches with Atalanta in and Coppa Italia.

