Congress wants to finish middle class: Modi

on Wednesday attempted to create a caste wedge in Congress' poll campaign, by claiming that the Opposition party, through promises made in its election manifesto, was trying to finish off the country's middle class.

Taking a dig at the universal basic income scheme 'Nyay' proposed in the election manifesto, said the was trying to burden the tax-paying middle class even more, in order to benefit its "vote bank".

"The has decided to put an additional tax burden on the country's middle class. If you see their manifesto, it is clearly visible, that the Congress will burden the shoulders of the middle class even more and in order to reach out towards its vote-bank," Modi said, in his campaign rally speech at an indoor stadium near Panaji on Wednesday.

"The Congress has started saying openly that it considers the country's middle class as greedy. This is there in their statements. Friends, is the country's middle class greedy? Is the country's middle class selfish?" Modi said.

said, that the BJP viewed the contributions of the tax payers with due respect, stressing that his government over the last 5 years had not raised tax during its term in power.

"I can say today that if anyone honestly contributes to the development of India, it is the middle class. They should be praised. Has the Congress not insulted the middle class? There is a defect in their intent, you can gauge," Modi said.

