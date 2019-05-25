Accused in Dwarka gang war arrested after shootout

An accused in the sensational gang war in national capital's area was arrested on Saturday after a brief shootout, said Kumar Yadav, of Police, Special cell.

The accused, identified as (20), was involved in last Sunday's daylight near Mor metro station where he along with his two associates gunned down a rival gang member. One of Ankit's partners too was killed when the police fired at them.

Since then the police have been conducting raids to nab the other accused. " was arrested from Kanjhawala-Bawana Road on Friday around 8 p.m," said the DCP.

He said before his arrest, fired multiple shots at the raiding team in which one was injured while another narrowly escaped, thanks to his bullet-prof jacket.

Ankit was hit in the thigh after which he was arrested, said the DCP.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in the crime and provided some vital details about the whereabouts of the other accused. Further investigation is on," said the DCP.

