Gang of cheats arrested from Punjab by Delhi police

police on Wednesday arrested four persons, including two women, for various cases of cheating in which the gang members promised jobs to victims in foreign countries, for which they charged over Rs one lakh per person depending upon the country they wanted to work.

The accused, identified as alias Karan, Karan Kumar alias Kunal, Palak Sachdeva and Akansha, were arrested from Patiala in The police also recovered 148 passports, 35 SIM cards and a car from their possession.

The interstate gang would run advertisements on offering to countries such as and But, when the victims deposited the fees and passports, the gang ran away.

Explaining the modus operandi of the interstate cheating gang, the of Police (West), said, "The gang was operating in Their strategy was to advertise on about their They would later run away with the money that the victims submitted with them as fees along with their passports."

The gang was arrested after the police received a complaint at station in west in January, where the complainant alleged that an immigration service provider had duped him of Rs 1,25,000 and taken away his passport on the pretext of providing a job in

Since then the police have been tracing the contact numbers of the accused which were used to communicate with the complainant. "On Tuesday though, the team received a tip-off regarding the whereabouts of the accused," said a

A raid was conducted in Zirakpur area of from where the team arrested four members of the gang while the fifth member, identified as Kaka, is absconding.

