Over 20 lakh schoolkids in Kerala to benefit from hi-tech IT labs

A record 20.86 lakh schoolchildren in 9,941 state-run lower primary and upper primary schools in will have the facility of hi-tech IT laboratories in their schools from July, an said on Tuesday.

K. Anvar Sadath, Vice Chairman and Executive Director, Infrastructure and Technology for (KITE) told IANS that supply orders for 55,086 laptops and USB speakers and 23,170 multimedia projectors to be deployed to the 9,941 schools in the state have been issued.

The entire cost came to Rs 204.90 crore.

"Hi-tech labs would be set up in these schools from July. As a prelude to this, 76,349 teachers in these schools were given specific IT training during the vacation time," said Sadath.

Sadath added that the national level for laptops saw four leading brands and for projectors, five brands competing.

State Electronics Development Corporation (KELTRON) with the brand quoted the lowest for laptops at a price of Rs 27,893 each, including GST, winning the major tender.

The selected laptops have Core I3 and Ryzen

For projectors, the lowest price was quoted by Agmatel India with brand that won a major portion at a price of Rs 21,235 per piece.

The tender also includes a five-year comprehensive warranty for the laptops' components including batteries, power adapters and projector components including bulbs.

