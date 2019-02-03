KITE develops portal to provide details of Kerala schools

In a first of its kind, the Infrastructure and Technology for (KITE), has developed a comprehensive portal to provide details of over 15,000 schools in the state.

'Sametham-school data bank' comprises basic details of schools like infrastructure, numbers of students, details of teachers and non-teaching staff, location etc, a statement issued by the KITE said.

The government has issued an order approving the use of 'Sametham' for the official purpose of the Department, it said.

"Schools and public can now access Sametham and verify the details," said K Anvar Sadath, the of KITE.

The portal would be officially launched by February 20, he said.

Five types of schools -- primary, upper primary, high school, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary -- are classified in a single campus model in the portal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)