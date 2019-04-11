Over 38% polling in Bengal till 11 a.m. (2nd Lead)

Amid stray violence and EVM glitches, and Alipurduar constituencies in polled over 38 per cent votes in the first four hours of polling on Thursday as the Lok Sabha polls kicked off in the country.

Of the total over 34 lakh voters in these constituencies, an average 38.08 per cent had polled till 11 a.m., an told IANS in Kolkata.

While the polling percentage for was 37.85, Alipurduar recorded slightly more at 38.30, he added.

Long queues could be seen in front of the booths in both the constituencies from well before the polling process began at 7 a.m.

Voting process in a number of polling stations in was temporarily disrupted for sometime as EVM machines stopped working. district alleged a conspiracy and said he had complained to the

"How can so many EVMs go bad? We smell a conspiracy. I have tried to complain to the but they are not reachable. So I have informed the District Magistrate," Ghosh said.

A television grab showed a couple of injured Trinamool booth level workers in Cooch Behar. The ruling party blamed the for the violence.

At Sitalkuchi of Cooch Behar district, some women voters complained that they were being prevented from exercising their rights by backed miscreants, with the police remaining silent spectator. The Trinamool, however, denied the allegation.

In Kolkata, said polling has been peaceful so far.

"There were traces of unrest in Cooch Behar's Dinhata. Police rushed to the spot but now voting is going on peacefully," Basu said.

He said EVMs were immediately replaced wherever the machines malfunctioned.

While Cooch Behar is a Scheduled Caste reserved seat, the Alipurduar is a Scheduled Tribes reserved one.

A total of 34,54,274 voters, including 16,81,051 women and 29 registered in the 'other' category, are eligible to exercise their franchise across 3,844 polling stations to decide the fate of 18 candidates.

Eighty three companies of the paramilitary forces have been deployed in the two districts along with the

Organised tea garden workers and their dependents form a sizeable chunk of voters in Cooch Behar and about 50 per cent of the electorate in Alipurduar.

In 2014, the had won both the seats.

The Trinamool, BJP, Congress and Left Front are in fray in both the seats. Among the Left's partners, the (RSP) is contesting Alipurduar, and the All forward is fighting in Cooch Behar.

The subsequent phases of polls in will be held on April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The votes will be counted on May 23.

--IANS

bnd-ssp/in

