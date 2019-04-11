Vijayan slams Shah for calling Wayanad as 'Pakistan'

Chief Minister Vijayan on Thursday slammed for calling Wayanad, from where is contesting the elections, as

Shah, while campaigning in North India, pointed out that resembles as he referred to the innumerable green flags of the Indian Union Muslim League, the second biggest ally of the Congress, during Gandhi's visit.

Speaking at an election rally here, Vijayan said it was strange that Shah had no clue about and its historical relevance.

"What does he know of It's here that the legendary warrior Pazhassi Raja staunchly fought the British. And without knowing history, he (Shah) relates this place with Pakistan," said a fuming Vijayan.

goes to the polls on April 23 to elect 20 members.

The Marxist leader held a road show along with four of his cabinet colleagues.

Gandhi is pitted against and BDJS (BJP ally)

--IANS

sg/mr

