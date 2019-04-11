Vijayan slams Shah for calling Wayanad as 'Pakistan'

-
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday slammed BJP President Amit Shah for calling Wayanad, from where Congress President Rahul Gandhi is contesting the Lok Sabha elections, as Pakistan.
Shah, while campaigning in North India, pointed out that Wayanad resembles Pakistan as he referred to the innumerable green flags of the Indian Union Muslim League, the second biggest ally of the Congress, during Gandhi's visit.
Speaking at an election rally here, Vijayan said it was strange that Shah had no clue about Wayanad and its historical relevance.
"What does he know of Wayanad? It's here that the legendary warrior king Pazhassi Raja staunchly fought the British. And without knowing history, he (Shah) relates this place with Pakistan," said a fuming Vijayan.
Kerala goes to the polls on April 23 to elect 20 Lok Sabha members.
The Marxist leader held a road show along with four of his cabinet colleagues.
Gandhi is pitted against CPI leader P.P. Suneer and BDJS (BJP ally) Chairperson Tushar Vellapally.
