US warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
Business Standard

Disney profit beats, driven by theme parks, media networks

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co reported first-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates on Tuesday, helped by higher customer spending at its U.S. theme parks and resorts, as well as strength in its media network business.

Excluding certain items, Disney earned $1.84 per share, above analysts' expectations of $1.55 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company, which is buying the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's TV and film units, said total revenue fell to $15.30 billion from $15.35 billion, above analysts' estimates of $15.14 billion.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 02:48 IST

