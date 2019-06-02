Over a month-long Doraemon exhibition opens in China

A Doraemon-themed exhibition has been opened to the public in the city of Suzhou, in China's province.

Divided into several parts, the exhibition showcases badges, manuscripts and posters of the movie - "Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration" - which is playing in China, the news agency reported.

It has also set a moon experience area for visitors to explore moon and space with the cartoon character.

" is an indispensable part of my childhood memory, which not only inspired my imagination and creativity but always reminds me of the purity and happiness of childhood," said visitor

Doraemon, a fictional robotic cat from the future, has been a popular anime character since its introduction by Japanese in 1969.

The exhibition will last until July 14.

