P.C. George's Kerala Janapaksham Secular joins NDA

Seven-time P.C. George's Janapaksham Secular on Wednesday became the newest constituent of the BJP-led in

The announcement was made here by BJP in the presence of BJP and George himself.

The 67-year-old George, who represents the Poonjar assembly constituency in district, was a member of the erstwhile Kerala Congress, then faction led by former P.J. Joseph, then moved base to the party of now deceased K.M. Mani before floating his own party.

In the 2016 assembly polls, George recorded his seventh electoral victory with a margin of over 27,000 votes, defeating candidates put up by the three political fronts in the state.

The first signs that George was moving base towards the NDA came last year, when he announced he would sit alongside the lone BJP in the assembly to protest the manner in which the allowed breaching of the traditions and culture of the famed after the apex court ruled that the temple should be opened to women of all age groups.

Speaking to IANS, George said the decision to join the NDA was an unanimous decision of his party and he was happy to see the election manifesto of the BJP, which has given consideration to the minority communities.

"I will be sharing the stage with Narendra Modi, at Kozhikode on Friday when he will be addressing the election rally. I am convinced that Modi can do a lot of good and hence decided to become an ally of NDA," said George and added that the BJP will spring a surprise in Kerala when votes in the Lok Sabha polls are counted on May 23.

Parts of the town comes under George's assembly constituency and it remains to be seen if this is going to help the BJP candidate fighting from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat.

With entering the NDA, its strength in the assembly goes to two, as other allies like Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, and the faction led by and others do not have any representation.

--IANS

sg/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)