EC issues notice to Telangana CM for communal remarks

Finding him guilty of violating the model code of conduct, the (EC) has issued a notice to Chief Minister for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Hindus during an election rally at last month.

The poll panel has sought an explanation from Rao by April 12.

"The Commission, is prima facie, of the opinion that by making the aforesaid statement which has the potential of disturbing harmony and aggravating the existing differences between social and religious communities, and appealing to communal feelings, you have violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct," the poll panel wrote in the notice.

"Now, therefore, the Commission gives you an opportunity to submit explanation, if any, in this regard on or before 5 p.m. of April 12, failing which the shall take a decision without any further reference to you," it added.

The said that as per the model code of conduct, no party or candidate shall indulge in any activity which may aggravate the existing differences or create mutual hatred or tension between different castes and communities.

It added that the model code of conduct also prohibited appeal to communal feelings for securing votes.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's unit President had filed a compliant with the poll panel, alleging that the Chief Minister had tried to secure votes by passing derogatory remarks against the Hindus.

