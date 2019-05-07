Pakistan detains 13 Chinese men for human trafficking

Pakistan's (FIA) on Tuesday detained seven people, including three Chinese men, on suspicion of being involved in human trafficking, a day after arresting 10 Chinese nationals on similar charges.

Authorities accuse these men of allegedly arranging fake marriages with Pakistani girls before forcing them into prostitution in The men are also accused of using the young girls for organ removal.

Seven people including three Chinese were arrested by FIA Rawalpindi on Tuesday. The gang was led by a Chinese national Song Chuaoyang, Geo News reported.

FIA busted a similar racket of 10 Chinese nationals on Monday.

A at the FIA in Lahore, said its anti- cell also rounded up four Pakistani partners in the prostitution ring.

FIA Deputy Director said the authorities, as part of a crackdown against foreigners involved in illegal activities in the country, arrested eight Chinese nationals on Monday from Airport and other areas on the charges of trafficking young women to after marrying them.

Mayo said the detained foreigners, with the help of local facilitators, were primarily trapping women from poverty-stricken families of the minority Christian community in phoney marriages between Chinese men and Pakistani women.

The FIA said a female Chinese national and a fake Pakistani were also among the detainees.

The said it was cooperating with the Pakistani authorities to curb the illegal activity. The Chinese media reported that authorities also recently arrested some members of the network in

Zhao Lijian, the of the diplomatic mission, said: "And not only Chinese, there are also Pakistanis involved in this business."

--IANS

soni/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)