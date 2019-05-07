One arrested in Rajasthan gang rape case

Director General of Police Kapil on Tuesday said that one of the five accused in the gang in on April 26 has been arrested.

A woman was allegedly gang raped by five persons in front of her husband near station in However, the complaint was lodged on May 2.

The accused had reportedly filmed the crime and uploaded the which went viral on Monday. Questions were raised on the working of the police and people took to the streets in demanding justice for the victim.

The DGP in a press conference informed that Indraaz Gurjar, 22, was arrested from Kotputli. Police have formed 14 teams to nab the other four accused namely Chhotalal, Ashok, and Hansraj, said.

The victim alleged that while she and her husband were going to Talvriksh from Lalwaadi village, five miscreants stopped their motorbike, dragged them to some nearby sand dunes, gang raped her and filmed the incident.

She alleged that the accused were blackmailing the couple with the threat of making the video go viral and had demanded money.

The victim said she and her husband paid the money once but went to the police when the miscreants asked for money again.

