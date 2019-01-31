Pakistan officially abetting anti-India activities: India

-
Pakistan is officially abetting individuals associated with terrorism and anti-India activities, a senior official said on Thursday, responding to a telephone conversation between Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference earlier this week.
Speaking at a media briefing here on Thursday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said New Delhi has pointed out to Islamabad that Qureshi's action is Pakistan's brazen attempt to subvert India's unity and violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"We also told them that it amounts to Pakistan's interference in India's internal affairs," Kumar said.
"This action by Pakistan has confirmed yet again that it officially abets individuals associated with terrorism and anti-India activities."
Kumar also said there are two faces of the Pakistani government which are played at the same time.
"One face talks about peace, good relations with India while the other takes action which are completely anti-India and incites people who openly profess anti-India sentiments," he said.
The spokesperson also warned that if such an action by Pakistan "which undermines the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, is repeated, there will be consequences".
On Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood and lodged India's strong protest after Qureshi telephoned Mirwaiz Farooq on Tuesday and spoke about Islamabad's efforts to "highlight" the human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, blamed on India.
In a tit-for-tat action, Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua summoned India's High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria on Thursday to lodge a protest against New Delhi's move.
