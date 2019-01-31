NPT must for India's entry into NSG, says China

must sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in order to gain entry into the (NSG), said on Thursday, adding that "patient negotiations" were needed to resolve the issue.

has been repeatedly blocking India's entry into the elite NSG, citing its non-signatory status to the The issue is one of the key irritants in Sino- ties.

has invoked a two-step approach to deal with India's candidacy after received overwhelming support in the 48-member NSG.

"I have introduced to you that P5 are committed to uphold the mechanism and recognize that it is the cornerstone of the international non-proliferation system. is for comprehensive enforcement of the and we will do our best to resolve the non-proliferation issue through diplomatic means," said

He was responding to a question if India's candidacy for the NSG came up during the ongoing P-5 member meet of the The US and - also members of the NSG - support India's entry into the elite club.

"I don't want to mislead you. China's position has not changed. We call on all members that are not part of the treaty to join NPT as a non-nuclear weapon state as soon as possible," Geng said.

"This is our position... We have proposed patient negotiations with the mechanism members to resolve this problem."

China has made clear in the past that it will not let join the elite group as it is not a signatory to the NPT.

says if India could be let in, why not its "all weather" ally India applied for membership of the NSG in May 2016.

