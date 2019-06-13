Pakistan ordered Wednesday's suicide attack: J&K Governor

said on Thursday that the 'fidayeen' (suicide squad) attack in district on Wednesday was carried out at the behest of

Speaking to the media here, Malik said: " ordered yesterday's fidayeen attack. Whenever there is peace in the Valley, tries to disrupt it by resorting to such attacks."

The said the peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha elections had not gone down well with the handlers of militants in Pakistan.

Asked if it was a matter of concern that the attack was carried on the road that will be taken by pilgrims for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, he said: "Security forces would not allow militants to get near the 'yatris'. The attack was not on the 'yatris' as the 'yatra' is yet to commence."

Five CRPF troopers, including two Sub-Inspectors and a militant, were killed in the suicide attack on the K.P. Road in town. A civilian woman and three security men including a (SHO) were injured.

