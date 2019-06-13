Tripura MLA plays marriage card after sexual harassment claim

The Police on Thursday said they will continue their probe into a tribal girl's complaint of against a belonging to the ruling alliance IPFT, even as the lawmaker told the media that he has married her.

"On the basis of the complaint of the tribal girl, we are continuing the investigation and taking appropriate legal action against the IPFT (Indigenous People's Front of Tripura) MLA Dhananjoy Tripura," a told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

The said they have already heard from the media and other sources that the has claimed to have married the girl a few days back.

"We will submit our reports to the court, and it will be the court's call on what is to be the appropriate action against Dhananjoy Tripura," the said.

The 31-year-old IPFT MLA had on Wednesday told the media that two days back he had married the tribal girl who had accused him of around a month back.

Tripura's said: "Both sides have come to a compromise and no further complaint would be lodged. The complaint registered by the tribal girl would soon be withdrawn."

The tribal girl, a resident of Mandwai in western Tripura, on May 19 had lodged the complaint at the against Dhananjoy

Dhananjoy is a member of the Tripura assembly representing the IPFT, which is a junior alliance of the ruling

Speaking to reporters, the girl had then alleged that she was raped repeatedly over the last two years by Tripura. She said that he had committed to marry her, but later denied to keep his promise.

The MLA, who was elected from the constituency in northern Tripura, had strongly denied the charges, telling mediapersons that he would seek legal recourse if the police took any action against him.

The issue has rocked state politics since the allegations surfaced.

--IANS

sc/in

