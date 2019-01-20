Mexico pipeline blast toll reaches 73

The death toll from a devastating oil blast in has increased to 73, officials said.

The toll was confirmed to the media by on Saturday evening, reports news.

Accompanied by Mexican Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Fayad said that there were 74 injured, who were receiving treatments at hospitals in Hidalgo, City, and

The announced that some of the injured will be transferred in the next few hours to a specialised burns medical centre in Galveston,

It is believed that the blast occurred after the was ruptured by in the town of Tlahuelilpan, in state, on Friday night.

The went ablaze at around 7 p.m., when dozens of people were scrambling around a leak spot to collect fuel in the presence of the armed forces.

TV footage showed large flames and people at the scene with severe burns as well as what appeared to be smouldering corpses scattered on the ground near the blaze.

Raul Arroyo, state prosecutor, said of the 73 victims, only nine have been identified so far.

Authorities said that the pipeline transported the highly flammable octane gasoline which facilitated the explosion, although the exact cause of the blast was still being ascertained.

Residents in the immediate vicinity of the pipeline, which runs from the cities of Tuxpan to Tula, have been evacuated, company said.

Obrador, who visited on Saturday, said pipelines will be monitored to avoid fuel theft, reported.

"To guarantee that there are no fuel shortages, it has been fundamental the participation of the armed forces, the military, marines and federal police," he said.

"If necessary, we will re-enforce the surveillance strategy. Another method will be the increase of "

The explosion comes as in several Mexican states and the country's capital have been running dry for nearly two weeks.

The closed key pipelines in an effort to crack down on fuel theft, which the Mexican leader said cost the country an estimated $3 billion last year.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)