Pakistan violates ceasefire on IB, firing on

Rangers violated the ceasefire on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector on Tuesday evening, sparking off a gunfight which was still on, police said.

" Rangers targeted positions in Samba sector in the evening using small arms and automatics. BSF troopers have retaliated. Firing exchanges were going on till last reports came in," police sources said.

