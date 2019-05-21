JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

Outcome of Australia polls boosts Adani's mining plans

Traffic restrictions on Jammu-Srinagar highway to end next week

Business Standard

Pakistan violates ceasefire on IB, firing on

IANS  |  Jammu 

Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector on Tuesday evening, sparking off a gunfight which was still on, police said.

"Pakistan Rangers targeted Border Security Force positions in Samba sector in the evening using small arms and automatics. BSF troopers have retaliated. Firing exchanges were going on till last reports came in," police sources said.

--IANS

sq/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 23:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements