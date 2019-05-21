Anil Ambani's Reliance to withdraw defamation cases against Congress, Herald

The Group, led by Anil Ambani, on Tuesday announced its decision to withdraw the Rs 5,000 crore civil suit, filed in a court here, against leaders and the newspaper over their statements and an article on the controversial fighter jet deal.

The court of city is hearing the suits.

The complainant's lawyer, Rasesh Parikh, told reporters: "We have intimated the defendants that we are going to withdraw the suits against them."

Concurring, P.S. Champaneri, the for the and some other defendants, said the Group's informed him that he had received instructions from the group to withdraw the cases.

The formal process to withdraw the suits would begin once the court resumes after the summer vacation, he added.

Defence, and Reliance Aerostructure, which are companies of the Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Group, had filed civil cases against leaders Sunil Jakhar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Oommen Chandy, Ashok Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Shaktisinh Gohil, and some journalists and news organisations like the

The defamation suits were also filed against the National Herald's Zafar Agha, and Vishwa Deepak, the of a news article published by it.

In its defamation suits, the company had stated that the defendants had made libellous and derogatory statements against the and its over the fighter jet deal and sought a directive to them to "cease and desist" from levelling such allegations against the Group.

As for the National Herald, it was about an article with the headline " floated 10 days before Modi announced deal".

The company stated that the article "misleads the general public to believe that undue business favours are being extended to them by the government of the day" and that it sent out a "negative image" and "adversely affects the public perception" of and its

Seeking damages to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore, the company asserted that the article had inflicted "considerable damage" to the reputation and goodwill of the

