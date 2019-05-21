Millions of Instagram users' data leaked, company probing

After that is battling several data breaches, its photo-sharing service saw itself in trouble after personal data of millions of celebrities and influencers were allegedly exposed on its platform in a massive database that was traced to Mumbai-based marketing firm

The database contained 49 million records of several high-profile influencers, including prominent food bloggers, celebrities and other influencers, reported it first late Monday.

"Each record contained public data, including bio, profile picture, number of followers they have, location and private contact information," the report claimed.

On Tuesday, an said they were investigating whether a third party improperly stored data, in violation of its policies.

"It's also not clear whether the phone numbers and emails in Chtrbox's database came from Instagram," an Instagram told IANS.

"Regardless, the possibility of third parties mishandling user data is something we take seriously, which is why we're quickly working to understand what happened," said the company.

According to the report, " pulled the database offline".

is a company which pays to influencers to promote content.

It describes itself as a platform for brands to collaborate with in

had first discovered the database.

In 2017, a bug in Instagram led to the leak of personal details of more than 6 million celebrity users that included and

The stolen informated was later dumped into a database and reportedly sold for $10 per record via Bitcoins.

--IANS

na/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)