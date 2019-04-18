Panasonic aims at Rs 1,000 cr revenue in India

Targeting Rs 1,000 crore in revenue in from its solutions in the next three years, Japanese has announced it has integrated its welding business and SMT (Surface Mount Technology) equipment business into one Solutions company.

The solutions proposition will enable to deliver high and services along with world-class hardware to the industry, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The company targets to achieve Rs 1,000 crore in revenue from its business in the next three years in India, with solutions and digital expected to contribute 15 per cent to the total smart factory business revenue.

" is adopting new-age technologies such as 5G, IoT, AI and others at a rapid pace and we will only see more investment in these technologies as we move forward," said Hiroyuki Aota, President and CEO, Global

"To be able to cater to these growing demands, having the right and smart capabilities in manufacturing will be key, and this is what we are addressing today," he added.

The smart factory solutions mean integrated line management system (ILNB), automated process tracker, digital reporting system and more.

Panasonic's recently introduced solution ILNB can communicate with the entire line of and can automate up to 70-80 per cent of manual processes.

The digital reporting system allows to information, helping build agility and overall transparency of systems.

"The key to realise a Smart Factory is to connect various equipments through the (IoT), synchronize them and collect and control data in for entire production processes," said Manish Sharma, Panasonic

--IANS

na/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)