Aviation regulator asks Jet Airways for revival plan

India's civil regulator has asked to submit a "concrete and credible revival plan" to restart operations suspended by the debt-laden

"DGCA ( of Civil Aviation) would endeavour to do its best to help the company revive its operations within the set regulatory framework," the regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

The development comes a day after announced the temporary suspension of all its from Wednesday night as it failed to secure interim funding for maintaining even bare minimum operations.

Late Wednesday evening, the Civil Ministry tweeted that: "DGCA and other regulators are monitoring the situation carefully to ensure that all existing rules regarding refunds, cancellations, and alternate bookings are followed strictly".

"Our overriding priority remains the safety, convenience, and affordability of our system. We are assisting and airports to bring in capacity rapidly to ensure that fares remain stable and competitive," the DGCA said in another tweet.

The will convene a meeting with airports and on Thursday to coordinate and address any emerging issues on capacity, slots and passenger convenience arising out of Jet suspending operations.

On its part, Jet said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that the state-run (SBI) told the that its consortium of lenders are unable to consider the private carrier's request for critical interim funding.

"Since no emergency funding from the lenders or any other source is forthcoming, the will not be able to pay for fuel or other critical services to keep the operations going," the filing said.

"Consequently, with immediate effect, is compelled to cancel all its international and domestic flights. The last flight will operate today (Wednesday)."

