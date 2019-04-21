'Panipat' is a magical experience: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, currently shooting for the film "Panipat", says she never thought she would be a part of such a "massive film".

"We've shot in We've shot in ND studios in Karjat and are going to be shooting in It's shaping up wonderfully and is truly a magical experience," Kriti told IANS in an e-mail interview about the movie, directed by

"This film transports you to a different era. I never thought I would be a part of such a massive film," said the 28-year-old

"Panipat" will tell the story as what led to the third Battle of It is being produced by under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World.

The film, slated for release on December 6, also stars and in pivotal roles. National Award-winning duo Ajay-Atul are creating tunes for the film.

