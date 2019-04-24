Parineeti excited for 'The Girl On The Train' remake

Bollywood has been roped in for the Hindi remake of the American film "The Girl On The Train". She has called it a "thrilling ride".

The 30-year-old took to and wrote: "Hopping onto this thrilling ride! Excited to be a part of 'The Girl On The Train' official Hindi remake.

The psychological thriller will be produced by Reliance Entertainment. The Hollywood film was based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 debut novel of the same name.

Shibasish Sarkar, Reliance Entertainment said: "'Not only is The Girl On The Train', one of the best psychological thrillers but also a heartwarming story of the female protagonist and her discovery of life."

He added: "We have procured the rights of the book and the film, and will be adapting it from an Indian story telling perspective."

The yet untitled movie will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who has previously helmed "TE3N" starring megastar

"This Hindi-language adaptation of 'The Girl On The Train' is a first for Amblin and a testament to Paula Hawkins' incredible book and our 2016 film," says Jeff Small, President and Co-CEO,

In other news, Parineeti has turned vegetarian. A combination of factors have propelled the "Kesari" to make this shift in her lifestyle.

She said: "Though I used to never really binge on meat, I have now become a complete vegetarian and the reasons are personal, spiritual as well as for health... I'm a big believer of energies and eating meat was just not sitting well internally with me and I decided to give it up.

Parineeti feels a vegetarian lifestyle is best suited for her life and fitness goals.

"By being a vegetarian I can accomplish these goals faster and if you do it right, vegetarian lifestyle is the best possible thing you can do for your body," she added.

