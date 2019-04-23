Smith calls 'Gemini Man' most demanding film of career

says the emotional and physical challenges of making Ang Lees science-fiction thriller " Man" have been the most demanding of his career.

"The emotional and physical challenges of making this have been the most demanding of my career. Lee is pushing the limits to give people an experience in the movie theatre that you can't get anywhere else," said in a statement.

"This is not only an action film, but an exploration of what one's younger self can ultimately teach one's older self. I'm 50 years old now, and the irony of becoming 23-year-old junior in this is that 23-year-old me wouldn't have been ready for this experience or to take on this role.

"Our hope is that this story provides something for everyone -- never before seen cinematic wizardry, nuanced, relatable characters and next-level action," he added.

" Man" is touted as an innovative action-thriller starring as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a who seemingly can predict his every move.

The will release worldwide on October 11. The movie will be exclusively distributed in by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Lee feels lucky to be "able to experiment and test the limits" of new digital cinema.

The Oscar-winning said: "This story is not one that could have been told with cinema as we know it. However, thanks to incredible new digital technology, not only can we finally see both younger and older embodied together on screen, but we can also experience the story in a deeply immersive way.

"It is my great fortune to be able to experiment and test the limits of what new digital cinema has to offer us. No less so to be able to work with two Will Smiths - One beautifully sophisticated, the other exuberantly honest. In my opinion, this is Will at his very best, and when the two come together, it is something truly magical."

