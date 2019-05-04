Parties blame BJP for attack on Kejriwal

and several other parties on Saturday blamed the BJP for the attack on Chief during a road show in West today, calling it yet another instance of "negligence" in the security of the leader.

said the "opposition-sponsored attack" won't be able to stop the party in

Delhi will go to the polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of the election. The AAP is contesting against the BJP and

Deputy Chief and AAP leader said Kejriwal has remained "unstoppable" in the last few years, alleging that "(PM) Modi and (BJP chief) Shah are trying to kill Kejriwal".

AAP and MLA too blamed the BJP.

"Kejriwal is supposedly a Z+ security protectee, who has been attacked several times in a systematic and clearly visible pattern. Whenever there is an attack, BJP tries to justify it on national TV. They try to make a hero of the attacker," said Bhardwaj.

"Many of the attackers in the past have had links with the BJP. The wife of today's attacker also confirmed that he is a Modi bhakt."

He alleged the deliberately lowers its to make the CM vulnerable to such attacks. "No one talks of suspension of of Police... this is in itself a glaring evidence that the is patronising these attacks."

Several other parties too blamed the BJP and condemned the attack.

Sharad Yadav, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief, said the slap will ensure the defeat of BJP.

"The slap on today during the roadshow will ensure BJP's total defeat. The BJP has made in the country very dirty in the last five years. It will take years now to cleanse in our country," he tweeted.

condemned the attack.

"Political vandalism. Political goondaism. Political vendetta. Maligning and attacking Opposition leaders show that BJP has lost the election and is making desperate attempts. We condemn the attack on .. we are all with you, Arvind," she said.

CPI-M chief also condemned the attack, saying: "This is highly condemnable. Delhi's security is controlled by Modi and his government. Even then a is not safe. But many middle-rung BJP and RSS persons have got top-level security."

Former Jammu and called the attack "shocking and unacceptable."

said after trying to defeat, demoralize, degrade, destabilize and dethrone Kejriwal, the forces that have destroyed institutions, derailed federal principles "are now attempting to physically attack Arvind Kejriwal".

"This is an indication of their desperation & defeat. I strongly denounce such a dastardly act and must take responsibility for this act. Such attacks will only strengthen our resolve to fight for strengthening democracy."

Minister Yashwant Sinha, leaders Tejashwi Yadav, and too condemned the attack.

The said the attacker was an AAP supporter and worked as an organiser of party's rallies and meetings.

AAP Saurabh Bhardwaj, however, said Delhi Police was doing everything at the behest of the

"Delhi Police planted that man. This is shameful... even wife of the attacker has herself said that her husband is a Modi bhakt and that he did not like anyone talking against Modi. This is same Delhi Police that had planted a man for the 'mirchi (chilli powder) attack' on the CM. The police's statement is a proof that Delhi Police is taking orders from the Modi government," he said in a statement.

Kejriwal has been attacked multiple times. Last year, the CM was attacked with chilli powder outside his office in

