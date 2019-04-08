BJP manifesto is a fresh set of 'jumlas': Arvind Kejriwal

(AAP) chief and Chief Minister on Monday termed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls as "a fresh set of fake promises."

He also accused the BJP of lacking the courage to talk about the demonetisation and asked why two crore jobs were not created in the country?

"BJP unveils a fresh set of 'jumlas' without telling the country what is the fate of its 2014 'jumlas.' Modi-Shah don't have the courage to speak on why demonetisation was done? What happened to two crore jobs? Why were farmers pushed towards destruction," posted Kejriwal on

The CM also stated the BJP had promised full statehood to in 2014 but had now removed the promise from its 2019 manifesto, which meant that the BJP had "deceived the people of Delhi" and was, therefore, lying in its manifesto.

"Now you have removed Delhi statehood from your manifesto altogether. You have deceived the people of Delhi. It is clear that you lie in the manifesto. How can the people trust your manifesto," Kejriwal asked.

The AAP carried out a point by point comparison of BJP's 2014 and 2019 manifesto and stated that many promises in 2019 were simply copied from the 2014 manifesto meaning nothing had been done by the BJP in the past five years.

AAP stated that 33 per cent reservation for women in parliament and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment, repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, a cleaner Ganga, adoption of a Uniform Civil Code and modernization of police forces, are topics which appear in both the 2014 and 2019 manifestos but the BJP government has failed to deliver all these promises.

AAP also challenged the BJP to compare the promises made by the Modi in 2014 Lok Sabha elections with the manifesto and performance of AAP in 2015 elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)