Patnaik seeks special status for Odisha, Rs 5,000 cr aid

Naveen on Tuesday met and sought special category status for the state and central assistance of Rs 5,000 crore following extensive damage caused by

told reporters after meeting Modi: "I have requested the to grant special status to

"As you know, we have been hit by a recent cyclone which has done a great deal of damage. I have asked for Rs 5,000 crore for rehabilitation and restoration work."

said he asked for five lakh 'pucca' houses for the state besides an increase in coal royalty. This itself would fetch a lot of revenue to the state.

Patnaik also congratulated Modi for leading the BJP to a thumping election victory.

He said he did not discuss with Modi the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker's post.

Later, the met at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The is on a week-long visit to He will attend the Niti Aayog meeting on June 15.

--IANS

rbe/mr/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)