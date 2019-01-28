Patty Arquette roots for gender equality

Patty called for gender parity on the occasion of the Guild (SAG) Awards 2019.

After winning the trophy for in a TV movie or miniseries for her role as in "Escape At Dannemora", raised concern over the discrimination prevailing against women in the film industry, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

She said: "There are a lot of women artistes in our industry and they have been working since forever, but after the war, their condition started getting worse. Many activists and women are fighting for equal representation as they are paid less. Very few decision makers are there and so on.

"I am glad that this industry is addressing it and pushing forward, but I do hope that all industries do the same."

