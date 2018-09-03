Pavon helps Boca Juniors jump to third

Defending champions Boca Juniors rose to third in the Superliga standings with a 3-0 home victory over Velez Sarsfield.

international forward put the hosts ahead at the on Sunday by slotting home from a tight angle after a perfectly weighted pass, reports

Former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus forward then drew a penalty after he was brought down by

Colombian scored his first goal of the season as he sent the wrong way with the resultant spot-kick.

Sebastian Villa, introduced as a 77th-minute substitute for Tevez, netted the winner by latching onto Dario Benedetto's through ball following another counter-attack and firing into the top corner.

Boca are three points behind leaders with two wins and a draw from their four matches while Velez are 19th, six points off the pace.

In other matches on Sunday, Racing won 2-0 at home to Rosario Central, Independiente drew 2-2 at Estudiantes, Tigre won 2-0 at Aldosivi and Union Santa Fe drew 0-0 at Colon.

