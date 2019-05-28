Payments tech firm FSS expands in EU, to invest in US

Targeting 50 per cent of its turnover from overseas operations, and major Financial Software and Systems (FSS) is expanding its European operations by venturing into Netherlands, a top said.

FSS (MD) told IANS here that the company is also planning to set up a centre in the US.

"In the last fiscal our revenue was Rs 1,100 crore with a split of 80 per cent domestic and 20 per cent overseas. In the next two years we expect the domestic:overseas ratio to be 60:40," he said.

According to Mylandla, FSS is looking at two strategies for the US market - either buy into an existing player or set up its own infrastructure ground up.

"Talks are on and nothing has been finalised. The investment outlay will be about $20 million," he said.

The FSS has set up its own processing centre in a month ago at an outlay of $5 million and a similar amount will be invested there soon, he added.

According to executives, the company is replicating its business model in the overseas markets.

"The FSS has two revenue streams. The first one is from managing and running the automatic machines (ATM) for several banks in The second revenue stream is the business wherein we sell people process and the software at customer side," told IANS.

Queried about the expansion in Europe, Chari said: "We are trying to push our software and solutions capability with a two pronged approach - one, work with large tier-1 banks and processors to help them modernise Two, partner with new age fintech companies and who are entering the market to offer "

They pointed to the demand for new with European banks raising the bar and experimenting with (AI) enabled functionality such as chat bots and predictive learning.

According to Chari, there is demand for enhanced security with the Second Payment Services Directive (PSD2) as part of the European Commission's efforts to create a safer, more innovative payments environment in

Chari said FSS has recently bagged an order from for its solution enabling frictionless payments and four more customers have been added in

"We see as a market for some interesting opportunities in the fintech adoption front. Digitisation, shifting consumer preferences and regulatory reforms continue to fuel Europe's importance as an influencer in the development of payments," Chari noted.

Speaking about FSS' operations in where the company has acquired 46 per cent stake in the subsidiary Ecentric Payment Systems, Chari said: "We are also seeing much engagement with the there after this investment."

"In Congo, we are at the advanced stage of implementing a faster payment hub which enables both (P2P) and national level connectivity within banks to do multiple payments."

There is a huge interest in payment gateways in the and some new sets of customers in Saudi Arabia, Chari added.

