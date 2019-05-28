Settle dues with HUDCO in 4 weeks: NCLAT to Vikram Bakshi

Law Appellate on Tuesday gave four weeks time to Bakshi for settling his dues with the Housing and (HUDCO).

According to the HUDCO, Bakshi has to pay Rs 195 crore to the state-run housing company. This amount was derived after taking into account Rs 66 crore that he has already paid.

Bakshi and were equal partners of (CRPL), till the former signed a deal on May 9 to sell his stake to

The bench on Tuesday said: "There cannot be a settlement in contravention of any judicial order."

The HUDCO had filed an intervention in the NCLAT citing a Debt Recovery (DRT) order that prevents Bakshi from selling shares in CPRL, the franchisee for north and

It has also asked the parties concerned to file an affidavit with details of the dues.

During the proceedings, Bakshi's said: "We have already paid Rs 66 crore and are ready to pay another Rs 70 crore."

The said that HUDCO already possesses 4.65 acres of unencumbered property worth Rs 300 crore.

Bakshi's also mentioned that they had deposited Rs 10 crore in the DRT on Tuesday.

On May 15, the NCLAT had said it would examine whether the settlement between Bakshi and the US-based fast was permissible under law, in light of the DRT's order asking Bakshi to pay Rs 195 crore to HUDCO.

Appearing for the state-owned housing company, said if Bakshi sells his shares in CRPL, it would be difficult to recover the money.

The bench adjourned the matter till the next hearing on July 10.

--IANS

rrb/sn/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)