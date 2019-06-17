Kohli wins hearts in Pakistan with sportsmanship

The much-hyped clash between and turned out to be a on Sunday with romping home to a facile 89-run win (D/L method).

However, Indian players, particularly and Virat Kohli, came in for a lot of praise from across the border for their performance and the Indian captain's display of sportsmanship.

One of the moments which drew applause from fans on was when Kohli enquired if pacer was okay after the latter slipped and fell on his follow through. The two then exchanged smiles and carried on.

Later in the innings, Kohli's march to a 42nd ODI ton was stopped when he seemingly nicked a delivery off to the wicketkeeper. The umpire did not raise his finger but the Indian walked anyhow while replays showed that there was in fact a big gap between bat and ball.

" is such a gentleman. The sportsmanship he displayed is reflection of his grandeur. He knew he edged it and therefore walked off instead of waiting for umpire's decision. Patted Wahab when he fell. He has won a million more fans! How can anyone hate him," asked one fan on

"Best batsman, best captain, best athlete, will never see another Virat Kohli," said another.

Another fan said that the warmth between the players made matches between and special. "Forget all the talks about rivalry, this warmth between the players is what makes India vs Pakistan special. Take a bow and #IndiaVsPakistan," read the tweet.

--IANS

rkm/arm

