Shoaib Malik to miss two England T20I matches

will miss the first two matches of the England tour as the has been given leave by the Board (PCB) to deal with a domestic issue.

"The team management has given leave to so that he can return home to deal with a domestic issue. He is expected to rejoin the team in 10 days' time," PCB said in an official statement on Monday.

"The PCB will not be making any further comments and fully expects all concerned to respect Shoaib's privacy," the statement added.

As a result of this leave, the will miss the first T20I and first ODI against England on May 5 and 8.

The is expected to make his return for the second ODI against England on May 11.

Pakistan will take on England in a one-off T20I and five ODI matches beginning from May 5.

