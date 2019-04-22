Respect, love, protect: B-Town on Earth Day

On the occasion of on Monday, several celebrities including Sharma, and took to to urge people to protect Earth and start caring for the planet for future generations.

wrote: "This Earth Day, it is important to remember that the Earth belongs as much to all the other species as much as it does to us human beings. Let coexistence be our motto. Let them thrive. Let them live. Let our flourish."

Using her voice for the good Dia Mirza, who is the face of many pivotal environmental campaigns across and has worked towards the conservation of wildlife, appealed to people not to use plastic.

She said: "Happy Earth Day! Just as our birthday celebrates the blessing of life, let this be a reminder, that the only way we will survive is when we allow our planet to thrive. Protect wildlife, forests, reduce consumption and say no to single "

Bhumi tweeted: "We must remember that we have a responsibility towards our planet and the future generations. Climate change is real so let's act now."

Arjun pleaded with netizens to do their bit for nature.

"There is no other planet like Protect it. Love it. Do your bit. "

asked people to "go green".

raised his concerns about the future generations.

He said: "It's scary that all this natural beauty might not even exist for our future generations if we don't learn how to respect it and preserve it. Let's pledge to do our bit, doesn't matter how big or small on this Earth Day."

"Fukrey" took a moment to teach people the basics of gardening.

"Last year, I decided to start growing at least some of the I ate. In case some of you're wondering how to maintain plants in an apartment, it's totally doable. Get soil, learn basics of gardening, you can now order organic manure online, don't put in your plants," she wrote.

