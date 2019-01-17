US airport to be renamed after boxing legend Muhammad Ali

The US city of in state is set to rename its airport after hometown hero and legend Muhammad Ali, who died in 2016.

said on Wednesday that had inspired billions of people around the world with his accolades as well as his openness about his conversion to the Muslim faith, according to the

The announcement came just a day before would have turned 77.

Officials said they hope to finish the process of renaming the International Airport to the Louisville International Airport by June, when the city hosts its "I Am Ali" festival in the boxer's honour.

" belonged to the world, but he only had one hometown, and fortunately, that is our great city of Louisville," Fischer was quoted as saying by the Hill newspaper.

"Muhammad became one of the most well-known people to ever walk the Earth and has left a legacy of humanitarianism and athleticism that has inspired billions of people.

"It is important that we, as a city, further champion the champ's legacy... and the airport renaming is a wonderful next step," Fischer added.

Airport officials were currently working on receiving approval from Ali's family for use of his name, but say an agreement was near.

"I think we are 99 per cent there with that agreement, so that would really be the second step which we think we can execute in the next week or two," said Dan Mann, of the

