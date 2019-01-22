Poland's Baszak enters pre-quarters of ITF Juniors

Top seed in the girls singles draw, Weronika Baszak of Poland, whitewashed Priyanshi Sharma to enter the pre-quarter finals of the ongoing ITF Juniors tennis tournament, held at the red clay courts of the Dakshin Kalikata Sansad here on Tuesday.

Baszak, ranked 86th in the world, was ruthless against Priyanshi as the top seed took exactly 37 minutes to embarrass the Indian 6-0, 6-0.

In the boys singles event, wild card entrant also suffered a humiliating loss as he went down to Hamad Medjedovic of 6-0, 6-0 where he could only manage to earn a total of sixteen points in the entire match.

Arthav Neema, a loser entrant into the boys singles main draw looked almost helpless in front of the strong and consistent of as he went down 2-6, 1-6 in the opening round.

