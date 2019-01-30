'Empire' star Jussie Smollett beaten in homophobic attack

opened a investigation after "Empire" Jussie said he was attacked by men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs and physically beat him.

Police said reported that two men approached him and began shouting racial and homophobic slurs while he was walking here around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, reports theguardian.com.

According to the police account, they then struck him in the face and poured an on him before one wrapped a rope around his neck.

went to Police said he was being treated and was in good condition.

Detectives were gathering security video from nearby businesses, officials said.

It was reported by tmz.com that the two men shouted "This is Maga country" after putting a noose around his neck and pouring bleach on him.

"Maga" stands for "Make America Great Again", US Donald Trump's election campaign slogan in 2016.

A number of celebrities voiced support for the after the attack.

"Sending love to Jussie and the Smollett family after this horrific attack. We support you and pray that you find peace and justice," said on

"This is heartbreaking and terrifying please pay attention to what's happening here. Sending all my love," wrote and singer

--IANS

dc/nn/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)